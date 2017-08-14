Hundreds in Tennessee gather to protest racism, hate

MEMPHIS (AP) - Hundreds of people in Tennessee have gathered at a Confederate statue to stand against racism, bigotry and hate after a violent clashes erupted between white supremacists and counter protesters at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Commercial Appeal reports the crowd in Memphis also continued a call to remove the statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest, a former Confederate general, slave trader and Ku Klux Klan member.

Activist Tami Sawyer said before the gathering Saturday evening that the violence in Virginia "isn't going to scare anyone from speaking up for equal justice."

Three people were killed Saturday and dozens injured as white nationalists protested Charlottesville's decision to remove a Confederate monument.

Sawyer said Confederate statues give power to the white supremacist movement, which speaks to why they should come down.

