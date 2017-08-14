Free day at Tennessee State Museum for homeschooled families

NASHVILLE (AP) - The Tennessee State Museum is offering a free day next month for families with homeschooled children.

A state museum news release says the second annual "Homeschool Day" will take place Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The museum will hold special programs only for homeschoolers.

Some programs will focus on citizenship, including a citizenship quiz and a "Notable Tennessean Citizen" station. There will be characters in costume and other hands-on activities.

State Capitol tours will also be available.

