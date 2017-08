Monday will see the return of scattered showers and a few storms across the Tennessee Valley with highs in the mid/upper 80s. Showers will be tapering off Monday night with patchy fog and lows in the lower/mid 70s.

Look for "hit and miss" showers and storms Tuesday with slightly lower chances Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 80s to 90°. Chance for rain increases a little for Friday before possible backing down for the weekend.

