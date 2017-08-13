Falcons reveal Devonta Freeman is in concussion protocol

UPDATE:

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- After leaving practice on Sunday for what head coach Dan Quinn thought was "heat-related" issues, running back Devonta Freeman is now in the concussion protocol.

Freeman did not practice on Monday, and Quinn said that he was in the concussion protocol and will not play in the team's second preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

"This was more of a -- I’m not going to call it a fluke-- but you were definitely disappointed that it happened," Quinn said on Monday.

Quinn wouldn't speculate on how this would affect Freeman in the rest of preseason and beginning of the regular season. But he did say Freeman's reps would be limited, like Matt Ryan and Julio Jones and the rest of the offensive starters.

"He’s not going to get a ton of reps this preseason," Quinn said. "We have a real at competition at running back, and I am trying to find out a bit about a lot of guys."

Behind Tevin Coleman, the Falcons are looking at Terron Ward and rookie Brian Hill. Ward had a rushing touchdown on Thursday against the Miami Dolphins and was the team's leading rusher with 48 yards.

On Sunday, Freeman could be seen working through individual and position group drills, but then he left the field and did not return. Sunday was the team's first practice since their 23-20 preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins on Thursday. The temperature at the team's headquarters was in the upper 80s Sunday morning.

"He had some heat stuff that he dealt with in the first practice," head coach Dan Quinn said on Sunday. "I didn’t get a chance to go in and see him yet but I’ll find out."

Freeman was supposed to speak with the media on Sunday, and it was delayed because he was receiving an IV. Freeman's session was eventually canceled because he was still with trainers before team meetings.

Freeman had a touchdown catch on the Falcons' first drive against the Dolphins, the only drive in which the offensive starters played.

Freeman suffered a concussion during the 2015 season against the Indianapolis Colts.

He recently inked a five-year extension to his contract reportedly worth more than $41 million, making him the highest-paid running back in the NFL.

Quinn said Freeman handled himself well during the long negotiation process. Before Thursday's game, Freeman was hoping to play more snaps than just the first series.

"He’s such a competitor, he wanted to play the whole game on the other night," Quinn said. "He said, 'I want the whole thing.' I said, ‘Good idea, but no.’ We got some other guys we’re trying to take a look at, as well. That tells you the mindset of where he’s at."

Last season, Freeman had 1,079 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. He also had 54 receptions and two touchdown receptions.

PREVIOUS STORY: FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Less than a week after getting a massive contract extension, Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman left practice on Sunday after likely suffering from heat-related issues.

Receiver Julio Jones returned to full 11-on-11 drills on Sunday after being limited at the start of camp after having foot surgery. Jack Crawford and Taylor Gabriel also returned.

Jermaine Grace and Martin Ifedi each were limited on Sunday. Grace has a strained hamstring. Ifiedi has an ankle injury.

11Alive contributed to this story