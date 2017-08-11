Creative Discovery Museum Preps for more Customers for Total Solar Eclipse

The Creative Discovery Museum in Chattanooga offers all types of experiments for children, and even those in preschool. There's two in particular for the Total Solar Eclipse.



Lucien Scott, the Assistant Manager of Science Programming of the Creative Discovery Museum explains their classic, 'Bear's Shadow'.



"We have an object such as a tiny bear, and a flashlight. The object of this walk up, is to allow very young children, to understand the relationship between a light source, the object, and the shadow that the object it creates," says Scott.



For the older kids, there is a walk up where they can create their very own solar eclipse. Walk ups will be ongoing from the 19th through the 21st of August. That Monday is the eclipse viewing party.



Scott states, "On our rooftop fun factory, the party starts at 2 o'clock. We'll be offering safe methods for viewing the solar eclipse."



Kyrstin Hill, the Public Relations Coordinator of the Creative Discovery Museum tells Channel 3, "People are welcome to bring their own Total Solar Eclipse glasses on August 21st."



"We have no idea of how many kids to expect for our solar viewing party. We've never hosted a solar viewing party in the history of the museum," adds Scott.



More staff will be brought in on August 21st to help facilitate experiments, and help with the rooftop party.



The Creative Discovery Museum tells Channel 3 they are expecting an influx of people thanks to schools being let out, but mostly because of traffic. They think many won't be traveling to Northern Tennessee, especially since it's going to be 99 percent totality here. Capacity on the rooftop is 300, while adjustments and accommodations in other areas outdoors will be made to ensure all will be able to view the eclipse.