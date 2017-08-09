UPDATE: CPD make second arrest in Desmond Clay homicide

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police have made another arrest in relation to the Desmond Clay murder.

Officers arrested 25-year old, Derrick Boston, he's charged with criminal responsibility for facilitation of felony.

He will be booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police arrested a suspect Thursday for the murder of 39-year-old Desmond Clay.

Police say 20-year-old Desmond Trammell is charged with Criminal Homicide, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

According to the arrest report, police credit the arrest to footage recorded by Real Time Intelligence cameras. The report says footage from those cameras shows Trammell driving a white Hyundai Sonata and following Clay to "incident location."

Trammell told police that he was called by an "unknown party" and was told by that person to bring a gun and pick them up to meet Clay. Trammell said he followed those instructions and said the unknown party shot the victim with the gun Trammell brought with him.

The report says police were able to confirm "some of these actions" by using footage from a camera that is near the crime scene.

Trammell is being booked at the Hamilton County Jail.

He is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

ORIGINAL STORY: People in the neighborhood have already been tremendously helpful in this case, but investigators need to fill just a few more holes to solve the murder of Desmond Clay.

"Any person that loses their life to violence is one too many," said Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller. On the evening of July 26th, Desmond Clay was that one. The 39-year old was gunned down as he was driving on Wilcox near Tunnel Boulevard.

When officers responded, they found the father of ten who'd been working to turn his life around still behind the wheel of his car, which had crashed into the Wedgewood Cleaners building. "We know, in that area, that there was a lot of people who were out and about who saw probably what happened," said Sgt. Miller. "So, we're asking for them to come forward. We know in that area that there are multiple convenience stores, there's a car wash, and the cleaners and some grocery stores. So, if you were in that area were asking you to call."

Perhaps proving that residents are weary of the violence, investigators have already received a lot of help, which they appreciate. The Crime Stoppers guarantee of anonymity should keep the tips coming in. "We're hoping that that will give them a little bit of extra security for them in order to call," Miller added. "So, they have that promise and they know that no one will ever know that they called."

To help in this case, you do not have to have seen the actual crime. "Prior to the incident," explained Miller, "there was some suspicious activity that was going on the area. There were some vehicles that were driving very fast. There would've been squealing tires, things like that. So, if you saw that the area where you heard that please call in the police."

Do you know the make, model, or color of the vehicle? Did you see who was behind the wheel? Also, the more obvious information is needed. "A lot of times, the suspects don't keep it close to them," Sgt. Miller said. "They will provide information to their friends and family members. So, were asking if you're a friend or family member and the suspect has told you what happened on this night, call Crime Stoppers and no one will ever know you called."

Desmond Clay's family needs answers. This community needs justice. Do the right thing. Help solve this case, be a force for good, a leader as we try to turn the tide against violence in our communities.

Call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333

Up to $1,000 reward is available and we'll never ask your name or who you are.