UPDATE: GA driver in quadruple fatal Vermont crash had THC in system

UPDATE: Investigators believe the driver who caused a quadruple fatal August crash in Bridport had marijuana in his system.

Vermont State Police released the new information Friday afternoon.

According to toxicology results, a blood test of Steven Holmes, 20, of Chatsworth, Georgia, tested positive for Delta-9 THC.

Delta-9 THC is the active compound found in marijuana.

Autopsy results showed Holmes had a THC level of 50 ng/mL.

Vermont does not have a legal level of measured THC for impairment.

Using standards for impairment from Colorado, investigators determined Holmes to have 10 times more THC in his blood than the legal limit.

"We can objectively consider this an impaired driving crash based on a high level of psychoactive THC," Lt. John Flannigan concluded in the crash report.

Investigators said speed and fatigue were contributing factors in the crash.

They were still unable to determine exactly why Holmes crossed the center line Aug. 7 and collided head-on with a pickup truck.

Holmes died at the scene.

Police said there were no skid marks at the scene.

Passengers Jennifer Valdez, 34, of Westerville, Ohio, Amber Brewer, 19, of Dalton, Georgia, and Justin Hendrix, 38, of Bryceville, Florida, were also pronounced dead at the scene.

Friends said Holmes and Brewer were dating.

The four were in Vermont to work at the Addison County Field Days. The crash scene was 14 miles from the fairgrounds.

The victims were all not wearing seat belts.

The driver of the pickup truck, Lisa Nunez, 51, of Leesburg, Florida, and her passenger, Thomas Sykes, 27, of Wilmer, Alabama, were also injured in the crash.

The two were taken to UVM Medical Center in Vermont to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

They were wearing their seatbelts, police said.

Sykes told investigators he knew the four victims and "they all used marijuana."

He said the four had not slept the night before because they were disassembling fair rides after the Ulster County Fair ended in New Paltz, New York.

Another witness said Holmes passed him at a high rate of speed shortly before the crash.

He told police he saw a bottle of Oxycontin in the back seat between the dead passengers after the crash.

The investigation into the crash was concluded with the release of the toxicology results.

