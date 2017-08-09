UPDATE: Bridge repair project on I-24E over Chestnut Street

UPDATE: Work has started on a portion of Highway 27 east bound, and it could impact your commute.

Crews are working to repair the I-24 E bridge that crosses over Chestnut Street.

The project takes a portion of 24 East from 4 lanes down to 2, and closes the overpass.

Construction projects in Chattanooga, it's something drivers are seeing more and more of.

"We'll be impacted, pretty much, via time only," said Andy Vanzant, Senior Vice President of Operation at Covenant Transport.

It's time drivers are spending sitting in traffic.

Now, orange cones and road closures signs are out in another location marking one more project to add to the list.

The project will have a big impact on local trucking companies-- like Covenant Transport.

Vanzant said the company has no less than 100 trucks drive that route everyday.

Leading up to exit 178, the Lookout Mountain/Broad Street exit, the highway goes from 4 to 2 lanes.

The closures are so crews can repair the bridge over Chestnut Street, which is closed to traffic completely.

And the construction will last 24 hours a day until the project is complete.

"We'll have to coach our folks here to understand that, look, it's going to take an extra 20, 30, 45 minutes to get across town," Vanzant said.

Traffic is being detour through the Lookout Mountain/Broad Street ramp.

TDOT said the overpass has an above average crash rate.

So, Covenant believes the slow down is worth the headache.

"We're as safety conscious as anybody in the community," Vanzant explained, "So, we certainly understand where they're coming from and what they have to get done. We'll apply our timing to fit their measures."

Vanzant said they don't expect to change any driving routes, but want folks to be patient with drivers.

"Our drivers' time is the most valuable thing that we have," he urged, "We're only allowed to work so many hours in a day with our drivers."

The $2.1 million project is slated to be completed by November 15.

"Anytime when they're working on the roadways to make them safer and better, I'm all for it," Ronald Hines, a driver said.

The Chattanooga Traffic Engineer's Office says from 2014 to June 2017 there were 360 crashes reported, with 81 injuries, but zero fatalities.

Thursday and Friday night, August 10-11, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., contractors will begin to shift traffic and reworking overheard signs. TDOT says once the traffic is shifted and signs reworked, work on the project will begin, pending the weather.

"I think that we can stomach the inconvenience if it's due to saving lives," Ronald Hines, a driver said.

