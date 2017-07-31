Schools that are closed for August 21 Solar Eclipse

The Total Solar Eclipse that will happen on Monday August 21, 2017 has caused some schools in the Tennessee Valley to close for the event. The eclipse is expected to last for two and a half minutes in the area.

According to the National Weather Service Morristown, Chattanooga will be able to see the Total Solar Eclipse at 99.5% at 2:33 p.m. EST. Athens is expected to be able to see the eclipse at 100%.

The total solar eclipse is just over 3 weeks away! Many locations will see over 2:30 minutes of totality. #mrxwx pic.twitter.com/bVRY151hW8 — NWS Morristown (@NWSMorristown) July 30, 2017

The schools closed on August 21:

Bledsoe Co.

Hamilton Co.

Marion Co.

Polk Co.

Rhea Co.

Dayton City

McMinn Co.

Bradley Co.

Cleveland City

Gilmer Co.

Fannin Co.

Some Georgia schools are extending the school day by 30 minutes to watch the eclipse. Those schools are: