Schools that are closed for August 21 Solar Eclipse

By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Total Solar Eclipse that will happen on Monday August 21, 2017 has caused some schools in the Tennessee Valley to close for the event. The eclipse is expected to last for two and a half minutes in the area. 

According to the National Weather Service Morristown, Chattanooga will be able to see the Total Solar Eclipse at 99.5% at 2:33 p.m. EST. Athens is expected to be able to see the eclipse at 100%. 

The schools closed on August 21:  

  • Bledsoe Co.
  • Hamilton Co.
  • Marion Co.
  • Polk Co.
  • Rhea Co.
  • Dayton City
  • McMinn Co.
  • Bradley Co.
  • Cleveland City
  • Gilmer Co.
  • Fannin Co. 

Some Georgia schools are extending the school day by 30 minutes to watch the eclipse. Those schools are:

  • Catoosa Co.
  • Dalton Public Schools
  • Walker Co.
  • Whitfield Co.
