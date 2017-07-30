UPDATE: CPD Violent Crimes investigators make arrest in S. Kelly - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: CPD Violent Crimes investigators make arrest in S. Kelly St. homicide

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Updated By Caitlyn Chastain, Reporter
Connect
Updated By Ken Nicholson
Connect
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: The Chattanooga Police Department's Violent Crimes investigators arrested a suspect who is accused of a deadly shooting on South Kelly Street in July of this year.

Investigators say 22-year-old Lamarcus Smith is accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old Dmarcus Collins during the early morning hours of July 30.

Smith is charged with Criminal Homicide, Especially Aggravated Robbery, and Possession of a Weapon During Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

Smith is being booked at the Hamilton County Jail.

He is scheduled for court on September 1.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: Chattanooga Police have confirmed the name of the man who died in an early morning shooting Sunday.

Friends and neighbors gathered on South Kelly Street where Dmarcus Collins, also known as Dee, was shot around 4 o'clock Sunday morning.

Collins later died at a local hospital, according to police.

"It's unbelievable. It really is," said a friend Channel 3 spoke to.

She wished not to be shown on camera or use her name, for fear of retaliation. It was an unbelievable sight for those who knew Dee Collins.

Before police confirmed the shooting to be deadly, friends knew Collins was gone, he died from his injuries at a local hospital.

"He just didn't deserve this," his friend said.

She lives just a few minutes away from his home where the shooting allegedly happened. She recalled hearing shots fired early Sunday morning.

"I heard some gun shots when I was at my house about 3 something," she said, "I really did."

It wasn't until later she learned that her friend was the person shot. She said they were talking just hours earlier.

"It hit close to home," she said, "He was a good friend."

The sound of gunfire was all too familiar for Collins' friend.

"I didn't know what to expect," she explained, "You hear gunshots all day through the city."

When asked what she will remember about him she smiled a little and said, "He was a good person. If he was standing here now he would have all of us laughing."

As she clings to those memories she just hopes somebody, somewhere will come forward.

"Somebody had to hear something somewhere," she urged, "Somebody knows something. Report it before it's too late to report it, before you see tape like this."

Police are still searching for the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

Stay with Channel 3 for details as this story develops.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police are investigating a Sunday morning homicide.

The shooting occurred on  the 1600 S Kelly Street around 4 AM Sunday morning. Upon arrival by police they located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, 24-year old, Dmarcus Collins was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. 

The Violent Crimes Bureau is following all actionable leads. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

