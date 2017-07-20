UPDATE: Chattanooga Police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting on the 1200 block of Cypress Street Court near downtown Chattanooga.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located 42-year-old Katrina Holloway suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials say the victim had succumbed to her injuries prior to their arrival.

Police say further investigation into the incident determined that the victim and her boyfriend were involved in a disorder prior to the shooting.

The victim's boyfriend, Reginald Oakley, was questioned by investigators and then taken into custody.

It was a heartbreaking day as friends and family members learned of the woman's passing.

"I don't know what to say, I’m just lost, like I just talked to her last night. To wake up and see you guys here, this is just unbelievable, we don't believe this is going on, this is unreal,” a neighbor said.

Those who knew the victim are at a loss for words. They tell Channel 3 the mother of three worked hard to support her family.

"Didn’t bother anybody, down to earth, nice person, free hearted you know?" she added.

However, behind closed doors police said Holloway and the suspect got in an argument that ultimately lead to her death.

"If police or the state knew his background, I think he should've been in a mental hospital or locked away years ago, his background has been violent since he was a young guy,” the neighbor said.

Neighbors say her boyfriend is known criminal in the area and shouldn't have been on the streets.

Oakley was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, unlawful possession of a weapon, and criminal homicide.

This marks the 66th shooting in Chattanooga this year and the 20th homicide.

Now a memorial sits on the doorstep where neighbors saw her on just hours ago.

Neighbors starting a memorial for the victim. They tell me she is a mother of three. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/NqXHxsuZHK — Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) July 20, 2017

"I feel sad for her that she's gone but even more sad for her son because his mama was everything like bread and butter, he was close with his mom. He didn't work for anything, she worked to make sure he had it,” the neighbor said.

Oakley is facing four charges, including criminal homicide. He’s expected to appear in a Hamilton County courtroom on July 27th.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are investigating the city's latest deadly shooting Thursday morning.

Just before 1:30am, a call came in that there had been a person shot on Cypress Street Court.

Police removing crime tape from the scene. We should hear from the dept soon about the circumstances of the death. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/RrG7Rz4qVk — Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) July 20, 2017

#BREAKING: Heavy police presence at Cypress Street Courts. We know a person was shot, working to learn more. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/SOjV5wYv2O — Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) July 20, 2017