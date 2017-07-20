Northwest Whitfield led by its offense won its first ever home playoff game in 2016. The Bruins are loaded again on offense and it all starts with returning quarterback Luke Shiflett and running back Dominique Sistrunk.

Shiflett who already committed to MTSU threw for more than 2,300 yards with 24 touchdowns in 2016. Shiflett said getting his commitment out of the way early will only help, "don't have to worry about impressing college coaches or anything, I get to focus and be with my team more."

Shiflett lost two major targets to graduation in Jay Jones who caught 85 passes for almost 1,200 yards and Will Blanchard who caught 52 passes for more than 700 yards.

The Bruins expect senior Jack Brock to pick up that slack along with Seth Anderson and a transfer from Dalton.

At running back, no one had an answer for Sistrunk who rushed for just over 1,000 yards as a sophomore. Sistrunk will be behind an offensive line that returns four starters.