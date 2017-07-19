News
Attempted murder suspect added to HCSO's 12 Most Wanted
Eighteen-year-old Tony D. Acuff is wanted for attempted 1st Degree Murder, two counts of Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Burglary, Felony Theft, and Vandalism.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office added a man wanted for attempted murder to its 12 Most Wanted list.
Acuff is 5’11 and weighs around 160 pounds.
Anyone with any information regarding Acuff’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or the HCSO Fugitive Division immediately at 423-209-7140.
You can also click here to submit an anonymous tip online.
