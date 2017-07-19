The Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Commercial Gambling Unit and the Bartow-Cartersville Drug Task Force, in cooperation with the Georgia Lottery Corporation and the Georgia Department of Revenue, served five search warrants in Bartow County for violations of Georgia's commercial gambling laws.

The search warrants were served at five business locations in the cities of Cartersville and White.

All of the business locations are currently licensed to operate Coin Operated Amusement Machines. During the course of the investigation, agents discovered customers were receiving cash payouts for winning credits. In the state of Georgia, credits may only be redeemed for lottery tickets and/or store merchandise.

Search warrants were executed at the following business locations: