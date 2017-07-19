UPDATE: Thirteen people want the chance to be Red Bank's next police chief.

City Manager Randall Smith said all of the applicants are either current or former law enforcement officials. He also told Channel 3 that there are five internal candidates and eight external candidates.

Applications were due at the end of June.

The applicants come from Florida, Indiana, and Tennessee.

The search comes after former Red Bank Police Chief Tim Christol was fired in May over "personnel issues."

READ MORE | RED BANK POLICE CHIEF TIM CHRISTOL FIRED

Smith said Sgt. John Wright is serving as interim chief during this time. Wright did not apply for the job.

Right now, Smith said he is reviewing applications and checking references. He hopes to narrow the list of applicants down to five in the next couple of weeks.

After that, Smith said city officials will conduct interviews and either narrow the list down even more or pick a new chief.

They hope to make a choice by September.

Below is a list of the applicants:

Jason Morton

Randal J. Beach

David L Rigney

Wayne Jackson

Rodney Shoap

David Ashburn

Tammie Delashmitt

Edward Noojin III

Shane Dockery

Daniel Seymour

Dan Aalberg IV

Robert Simpson

Christopher Mathes