UPDATE: 13 people apply to be Red Bank police chief
City Manager Randall Smith said all of the applicants are either current or former law enforcement officials.
City Manager Randall Smith said all of the applicants are either current or former law enforcement officials. He also told Channel 3 that there are five internal candidates and eight external candidates.
Applications were due at the end of June.
The applicants come from Florida, Indiana, and Tennessee.
The search comes after former Red Bank Police Chief Tim Christol was fired in May over "personnel issues."
Smith said Sgt. John Wright is serving as interim chief during this time. Wright did not apply for the job.
Right now, Smith said he is reviewing applications and checking references. He hopes to narrow the list of applicants down to five in the next couple of weeks.
After that, Smith said city officials will conduct interviews and either narrow the list down even more or pick a new chief.
They hope to make a choice by September.
Below is a list of the applicants:
- Jason Morton
- Randal J. Beach
- David L Rigney
- Wayne Jackson
- Rodney Shoap
- David Ashburn
- Tammie Delashmitt
- Edward Noojin III
- Shane Dockery
- Daniel Seymour
- Dan Aalberg IV
- Robert Simpson
- Christopher Mathes
