The Davey O'Brien Foundation announced their list of 30 players named to the Davey O'Brien Award Watch List earlier today. The Davey O'Brien Award is annually given to the top quarterback in college football.

Alabama's Jalen Hurts, and Georgia's Jacob Eason were among six SEC signal-callers that were named to the list. The other four were Arkansas's Austin Allen, Mississippi State's Nick Fitzgerald, Ole Miss's Shea Patterson, and South Carolina's Jake Bentley.

Hurts became the first true freshman to win the SEC Offensive Player of the Year, leading the Crimson Tide to a perfect regular season, third straight SEC Championship, and a national runner-up finish. He passed for 2,780 yards and 23 touchdowns, and ran for 954 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Eason started all 13 games for the Dawgs last year, leading them to an 8-5 record and a 31-23 Liberty Bowl win over TCU. He passed for 2,430 yards and 16 touchdowns.