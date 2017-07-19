Chattanooga has launched a new tool to help citizens see locations and frequencies of crimes around the city.

Called Chattanooga Insider, the web-based app is a data overlay on the city, showing hotspots from crime. The statistics and data gathered are used to help police anticipate future crimes.

“Open data has a tremendous ability to break down barriers and empower communities, which we can encourage by using a format that makes sense for neighborhoods -- in the case of City Insider, the data is presented in a searchable map,” said Mayor Andy Berke. “City Insider is another valuable tool for citizens and neighborhoods as we work together to make Chattanooga a better place for everyone.”

Users can filter by date, time and location, as well as search for incidents.

Additionally, three different map views provide different visualizations of the data.

SEE MORE | CIty Insider website