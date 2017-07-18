Red Bank will lean on a mix of multi-position athlete Calvin Jackson and a veteran defensive line led by Jamel Davis as the Lions look to defend their region championship.

2016:

8-4 overall, 5-0 region

3A Playoffs:

Beat Upperman 54-13

Lost to East Ridge 35-28

Red Bank will use Calvin Jackson at a mix of positions including quarterback. The plan is to make sure the ball is in his hands. The play for opposing defenses is to always know where he is because Jackson burned a lot of defenses in 2016.