FNF3 Season Preview: Red Bank Lions primed to defend region title
Red Bank will lean on a mix of multi-position athlete Calvin Jackson and a veteran defensive line led by Jamel Davis as the Lions look to defend their region championship.
2016:
8-4 overall, 5-0 region
3A Playoffs:
Beat Upperman 54-13
Lost to East Ridge 35-28
Red Bank will use Calvin Jackson at a mix of positions including quarterback. The plan is to make sure the ball is in his hands. The play for opposing defenses is to always know where he is because Jackson burned a lot of defenses in 2016.
Jamel Davis, brother of former UTC All-American Defensive End Keionta Davis, anchors a veteran defensive line that allowed more than 14 points just four times. One was to eventual state champion Alcoa and two were DII-AA teams, Baylor and McCallie.