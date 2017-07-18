Victims, cause identified in Tennessee house explosion

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities have identified the victims and cause of a house explosion in Tennessee.

WBIR-TV reported Monday that the Blount County Sheriff's Office identified the two victims killed Thursday night as 51-year-old Carey B. Knight and 54-year-old Donald L. Knight. Preliminary autopsy reports reveal the Knights' injuries were consistent with the force of the explosion.

Investigators with the sheriff's office and Tennessee Bomb and Arson determined the explosion was the result of an accidental propane leak.

State property records show the Knights owned the house. The explosion leveled the 1,200-square-foot (111-sq. meter) home, scattering debris over an area about the size of a football field.

The sheriff's office continues to investigate the incident.

Information from: WBIR-TV, http://www.wbir.com/

