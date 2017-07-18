UPDATE: 2 people charged in attempted rape livestreamed on Facebook

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say two people have been arrested in connection with an attempted rape of a teenage girl that was livestreamed on Facebook.

News outlets report 21-year-old Sherman Hubbard was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with attempted rape, and 19-year-old Tyasiza Roberson turned herself in to the Hamilton County Jail on Monday and is charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, theft, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and driving on a suspended license.

Court documents say on July 7, Hubbard allegedly forced a 17-year-old girl to the floor and tried to pull her pants down, at which point Roberson allegedly started streaming the attack via Facebook Live. The victim told investigators she wasn't raped during the assault.

It's unclear if Roberson and Hubbard have lawyers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

ORIGINAL STORY: A Chattanooga woman has been arrested for live streaming a video of a minor being sexually assaulted on Facebook.

Chattanooga police arrested 20-year-old Tyasiza Roberson after a Facebook video surfaced of a minor being sexually assaulted in early July.

The victim, a 17-year-old girl, says she was at a party when a man grabbed her and pulled her into a bedroom.

The man then forced her to the ground and started to take off her pants.

The police report says Roberson started filming the incident on Facebook Live.

The victim told police her friends saw the video on Facebook and came in to help her.

Roberson is charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

She's scheduled for court on July 19.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.