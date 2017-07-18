Credit card theft reported in Dalton, police searching for suspect

Dalton Police are searching for a man who allegedly used a stolen credit card from a swim meet in Fort Oglethorpe at several locations in Dalton.

The suspect used the credit card to make purchases at four different locations totaling over $250 on July 15. The suspect also attempted to use the stolen card to withdraw money from several ATMs but failed. The suspect used the stolen American Express card at the the Circle K at 1200 Glenwood Avenue, the Chevron at 100 North Oaks Drive, Shugart Road Murphy USA service station, and the Shugart Road Walmart. At the Walmart, the suspect bought a Samsung cell phone and a calling card.

The victim said that their wallet was stolen after possibly being forgotten on a counter at a swimming pool concession stand in Fort Oglethorpe.

The suspect is described as a skinny Hispanic man with dark hair and mustache. He was seen wearing a green polo shirt with dark stripes and was a passenger in a silver Ford SUV.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to please contact Detective Jacob Burger at 706-278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 325.