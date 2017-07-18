UPDATE: Missing fugitive in custody in Pikeville

UPDATE: Accused child molester, Samual Cravens is in custody according to Pikeville Police's Facebook Page.

Cravens was on the run since Tuesday, July 18th. He is wanted for three felony warrants of child molestation from Fortville Indiana.

Sgt. Ricky Hodge with the Bledsoe County Sheriff's Department said Cravens was captured near the motorcycle ranch on Highway 127 around 8 a.m.

Hodge said it's unclear when Cravens will be extradited to Indiana.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for more details on this developing story.

PREVIOUS STORY: The search for missing fugitive Samuel Cravens begins again Wednesday morning.

Dunlap Police tell Channel 3 that Cravens, who wore a beard previously, may have shaved and could have a different appearance than seen in photos released by law enforcement.

NEW: Dunlap Police say Samuel Cravens could have a different look, he may have shaved off his hair and beard. @WRCB https://t.co/pmhd6FSj30 pic.twitter.com/jnkZXIfVgy — Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) July 19, 2017

PREVIOUS STORY: Officials in Bledsoe County are searching for a fugitive near Highway 30 in Pikeville Tuesday.

Agencies from Bledsoe Co, U.S Marshal, Sequatchie Co & Rhea Co are on scene. K-9 units are searching area @WRCB pic.twitter.com/eYsKwgfQfc — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaWRCB) July 18, 2017

Officers and Deputies are trying to locate 38-year-old Samuel Cravens from Indiana. Agencies from Bledsoe, Rhea, and Sequatchie Counties provided US Marshals with law enforcement assistance.

Bledsoe County Sheriff Jimmy Morris says the search began around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

McDonald's manager Ashley Seibers says one of her employees called 911 after spotting Cravens across the street.

"Our maintenance person just heard a bunch of dragging of feet," said Seibers. "We told [police] to send somebody and check it out because the truck he jumped off of actually stayed parked right there for a good 10 minutes until somebody came and talked to him. [Cravens] was actually being dragged from the car he was on the side of the truck and I guess once the truck stopped he just took off running for the woods."

Fortville, Indiana police say Cravens is wanted for three felony warrants of child molestation. One of the warrants is considered a level one felony, which carries a 40 year maximum sentence .The police department sent out a BOLO (Be on the Lookout Alert) for Cravens on July 14. Assistant Chief Derek Shelley says Cravens fled the state before they could arrest him. After calling for help in the search for Cravens, U.S Marshals tracked him down on Highway 30.

Cravens is described as 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Nearby businesses & residents were told to stay alert & be cautious @WRCB pic.twitter.com/ly7ZSQgp1i — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaWRCB) July 18, 2017

Officials warned nearby residents and people in businesses to stay alert as the man hunt for Cravens carried on.

"[They] told us just to kind of keep our eyes out and make sure that we watch and make sure that no one comes to the door like that. Sitting there watching it all unfold it's kind of crazy," said nearby gas station clerk, Victoria Lockard.

Morris says once Cravens is captured he will be transferred back to Fortville, IN. Though arrangements have not yet been made, he believes Fortville officials will pick Cravens up.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.