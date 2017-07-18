Wofford picked by SoCon coaches, media to win league; Mocs picke - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Wofford picked by SoCon coaches, media to win league; Mocs picked 4th

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - Wofford is the preseason pick to win the Southern Conference by both league coaches and media.

The polls were announced Tuesday at the league's annual media day.

The Terriers went 10-4 and reached the Football Conference Subdivision playoffs last year while leading the conference in defense.

Two-time defending league champion Citadel was second, Samford third, Chattanooga fourth and Mercer fifth by both groups. The coaches picked Western Carolina sixth, then Furman, East Tennessee and VMI. Media selected Furman sixth, followed by Western Carolina, East Tennessee and VMI.

The coaches selected Samford quarterback Delvin Hodges as preseason offensive player of the year. Citadel defensive back Kailik Williams was chosen as the preseason defensive player of the year.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

