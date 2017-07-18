UPDATE: Suspect in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Chattooga Co.

We are learning more details in the officer involved shooting in Chattooga County. The GBI is investigating after Agent Caine Railey shot Devon DeShawn Ward in the abdomen.

Police said officers were speaking with Ward when he jumped out of the window of the home, which then led to a chase. Railey found Ward and wrestled him to the ground before drawing his gun.

19 year-old, Devon Ward is from the Atlanta area. Police said Ward is still at Erlanger in critical, but improving condition. Wednesday, Deputy Railey is on administrative leave pending the GBI investigation.

The GBI said it's the third officer involved shooting in the North Georgia area for 2017. One in Whitfield County and now two in Chattooga County. “It really scared me. I wish I will never see something like that again in my life,” said one neighbor.

Chattooga County Chief Deputy, Kevin Woods, said Agent Caine Railey felt threatened. “Our agent pulled his weapon and was giving verbal commands. The subject didn't comply and went for the agents gun.”

Railey is a veteran officer at the Chattooga County Sheriff's Office. He's a narcotics investigator assigned to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force. “Each police officer is ingrained in them is safety. Not only our safety, but also the safety of the public. It has an impact on you, when something like this occurs,” said Woods.

19 year-old, Devon Ward was being questioned by investigators for a snatch and grab that occurred earlier this week. During the chase, Agent Railey turned sideways. Pulled his weapon in toward his body. Ward made contact with him, so Railey fired his gun.

Officers gave emergency attention to keep Ward conscious until he was airlifted to the hospital. “I wish it wouldn't have happened. He should have just stopped, because I know how a mother feels. I hope he be okay,” said a witness.