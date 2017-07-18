UPDATE: Case against Soddy Daisy couple heading straight to the grand jury

It will be the job of a Hamilton County grand jury to hear the case against a Soddy Daisy couple.

READ MORE | UPDATE: Parents charged with child neglect appear in court

Dustin and Staci Tallent appeared before a General Sessions court judge Tuesday morning where the pair waived their right to a preliminary hearing.

The mother and father are charged with 15 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals after police performed a welfare check at their home and discovered their children weren't being cared for properly and several dead animals in the freezer and throughout the home.

Police also found trash and feces as well as one of the children locked in a bedroom.

Now it will be up to a grand jury to hear the evidence and decide if there's enough for a trail.

If so, the case will be sent to criminal court.

Tuesday's hearing only focused on the charges regarding the animals.

The charges regarding the children are being handled in Soddy Daisy court.

The couple is set to answer to those charges on August 15th.

Stay with Channel 3 for updates on this story.