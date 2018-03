PERRY, Ga. (AP) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says an Alabama family was on the way back from a Florida vacation when a feud between a father and a son led to a homicide.

GBI Special Agent in Charge JT Rickerson tells local media the family decided to leave their Orlando vacation early because the father, 40-year-old Daniel Lee Young, and son, 21-year-old Deontae Leqwan Young, had been fighting. Rickerson says at some point in the evening on July 11, Deontae Young fired two shots at his father, killing him.

Rickerson says the continuing argument on the drive home turned physical on I-75 just north of Byron.

There were eight people in the car, including three young children.

Deontae Young was arrested and charged with murder. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

