Back To School: School start dates for TN Valley schools

It is that time of year again for Back to School! Here are a list of start dates for schools in our area.

TENNESSEE

Hamilton County: Thursday, August 10

Rhea County: Half day on Wednesday, August 2. First full day on Friday, August 4

Sequatchie County: Half day on Monday, August 7. First full day on Tuesday, August 8

Bradley County: Half day on Friday, August 4. First full day on Monday, August 7

Polk County: Friday August 4

Athens City : Half day on Monday, August 7. First full day on Tuesday, August 8

Cleveland City: Half day on Monday, August 7. First full day on Tuesday, August 8

GEORGIA

Gordon County: Thursday, August 3

NORTH CAROLINA

Cherokee County: Monday, August 28

ALABAMA