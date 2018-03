KENNESAW, GA (AP) - More than 11,000 people have signed an online petition protesting a Georgia county's school calendar.

WSB-TV reports Cobb County School District's July 31 start date has drawn criticism from parents who say it cuts summer too short.

The petition's author said the date crosses a symbolic line, threatening the traditional summer vacation. The petition asks the school board to take away extra week breaks in September and February, or consider adding days in May to balance out the summer.

The school board approved the calendar two years ago. A district spokesperson said the fall semester start date is required to meet the minimum amount of school days, factoring in the mid-semester breaks.

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.