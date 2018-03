Chick-fil-a is testing family style meals, and two new sides.

Chick-fil-a is testing four-person meals that include one entree, two sides and eight mini rolls at three of its locations.

Customers also have two new sides on the menu, bacon baked beans and mac and cheese, which are options for the new family style meals.

Chick-fil-a is testing the new meals and sides in Greensboro, North Carolina, Phoenix, Arizona, and San Antonio, Texas until November 18th.

If feedback is positive, chick-fil-a could roll out the meals nationwide.