Heat and humidity building through the week

Good Tuesday. The focal point of our weather will be the humidity for the rest of the week. Get the outdoor work done during the morning or evening, and even then, remember the frequent breaks and lots of water. Today we will see highs reaching the upper 80s and low 90s. The heat index will range from 90-95 through the afternoon. We will see one or two storms popping up through the afternoon as well today.

Wednesday we will have a ridge of high-pressure building in. That will eliminate ANY chance for rain Wednesday, and allow the high to reach 94 degrees. We will stay sunny and dry Thursday and Friday also with highs in the mid-90s. Heat index values both days will be about 100 degrees during the heat of the day.

For the weekend, we will be just as hot and humid Saturday with the high-pressure weakening and clouds building during the afternoon. Sunday we will finally see some scattered storms returning to the area with highs in the low 90s.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather ap p. David Karnes

TUESDAY: