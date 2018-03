UPDATE: The northbound exit ramp of SR-153 to Amincola Highway has been partially re-opened to traffic Tuesday morning after a semi overturned and blocked the ramp.

Our crew is told no one was injured and they do not have a cause at this time.

#BREAKING: 1 lane on Amnicola exit ramp on Hwy 153 is back open. Semi pushed to the side. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/ClIcvEZMpB — Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) July 18, 2017

PREVIOUS STORY: A semi has overturned on Highway 153 in Hamilton County at Amnicola Highway.

We are told that the accident happened around 1:30 Tuesday morning, even though it was not reported until just before 3:30 A.M.

#BREAKING: Officials tell us no hazardous materials inside the semi. We're told it was carrying carpet. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/EsxUb0CiIz — Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) July 18, 2017

It is estimated to be cleared by 12:00 P.M.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

Northbound traffic is affected with the off-ramp blocked.

#TRAFFICALERT: Overturned semi on Hwy 153 at Amnicola. NB exit ramp closed. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/fS8y3OihTm — Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) July 18, 2017

