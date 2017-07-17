FNF3 Season Preview: Ridgeland Panthers

The Ridgeland Panthers are coming off a region championship under third year head coach Wesley Tankersley.

2016 Record:

9-2 overall, region 5-1

GHSA 2nd round loss to Spalding.

The stat that defines their previous success and will likely define their future success is 315. In 2016 the Panthers averaged 315 rushing yards per game and Ridgeland returns much of that same rushing attack led by Jalyn Shelton who rushed for more than 1,400 yards as a junior Markeith Montgomery who was closing in on 1,000 yards as a junior.

Rideland opens the season on August 18th at Adairsville. Ridgeland's home opener is the following Friday Aug. 25 vs. Pepperell at 7:30pm.