A puppy in Whitfield County tested positive for rabies.

A cream-colored Poodle-mix from the 900 block of Dawnville Road became ill on July 7, after being bitten by a skunk.

Rabies can be transmitted through saliva if you have an open wound. Because the rabies virus can be present in the saliva of an animal before it shows symptoms of rabies, health authorities need to talk to anyone who had physical contact with the puppy since June 27 to evaluate their need for preventative rabies treatments.

Anyone who had contact with this puppy should call Whitfield County Environmental Health 706-272-2005 or the North Georgia Health District at 706-529-5757, extension 1161.

