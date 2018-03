A Walmart pharmacy employee was arrested for stealing prescription drugs Monday evening.

It happened at the store's location on Signal Mountain Road around 4:20 p.m.

The arrest report says 36-year-old Casey S. McIntyre admitted to her boss that she stole a Vyvanse and took it on Monday.

The report says five additional pills of the same drug were stolen on July 14.

When police spoke to McIntyre, the report says she was "very groggy and slow to speak."

McIntyre was arrested and charged with theft of property and public intoxication.

