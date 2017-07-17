UPDATE: SUV stolen from Lee Highway with baby inside; suspect arrested

UPDATE: Chattanooga police have arrested a man after he allegedly stole an SUV Monday night, with a baby still inside the vehicle.

Terry Nix, 37, was arrested a short distance away from the Mapco Mart at 6200 Lee Highway where the truck was stolen.

The five-month-old child was recovered unharmed, but Nix is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police say a truck was stolen from Lee Highway with a baby inside Monday evening.

It happened around 6:00 p.m. in the 6200 block.

Police were able to find the suspect and baby in the area of the I-24 West and 4th Street exit within minutes of the theft.

The baby was not harmed and back with parents.

The suspect is in custody being interviewed by police.

This is the second time in as many days that a vehicle has been stolen with a child inside of it.

According to police, a man parked his car at the Circle K off East Brainerd Road and went inside to pay for gas. Once he was inside, he saw someone driving away in his truck, with his 3-year-old son asleep in the back seat.

The child was found safe in the truck less than an hour after it was stolen at the Thrifty Car Rental on Shepherd Road.

