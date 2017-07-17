UPDATE: Plane forced to make emergency landing at Chattanooga airport

UPDATE: Albert M. Waterhouse, spokesman for the Chattanooga Airport issued the following statement Tuesday morning:

“Last night, a Delta Airlines flight from Atlanta to Nashville had a warning light that there might be an issue with fire or smoke in the cargo bin. The crew followed proper procedures and diverted the plane to Chattanooga where passengers safely disembarked. Around midnight another Delta flight flew the passengers on to their destination in Nashville and upon further investigation it was determined there was not any fire or smoke in the cargo bin.”

PREVIOUS STORY: A plane flying to Nashville was forced to make an emergency landing at the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Monday night.

A passenger on board the flight that originated from Atlanta tells Channel 3, the plane was forced to land because of a reported fire in the cargo area.

Airport officials say a sensor malfunctioned in the cargo area and there was no fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.