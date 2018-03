Photo provided by the Whitfield Co. Sheriff's Office.

Five people were arrested last week after a large drug bust in Whitfield County.

It happened Thursday around 10:30 a.m.

During a traffic stop, officers found meth, marijuana, a gun, and thousands in cash. Nicolas Olguin and Manuel Hernandez were arrested.

Based on evidence found during that search, detectives were able to find and arrest Megan Burkett, who was wanted for trafficking in heroin.

Later that day, officers followed a vehicle believed to be connected to the initial traffic stop.

Officers found multiple guns inside that vehicle and arrested David Gunter and Jonathan Long.

All five are being held in the Whitfield County jail.