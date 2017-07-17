Bradley Co. Sheriff identifies mailbox vandals

UPDATE: A spokesperson for the Bradley County Sheriff's Office says investigators know who is responsible for several incidents of vandalism in the Tasso community.

Spokesperson, James Bradford says the suspects vandalized numerous mailboxes over the last 10 days.

Officials say the suspects have been identified and criminal charges are pending, but they need more victims to come forward.

"We are still receiving calls from homeowners," said Deputy Bob Gault, Criminal Investigations Division. "I just had a call a short while ago from a mailman reporting a neighborhood off of Mouse Creek Road where a large number of mailboxes have been damaged."

Officials say some neighbors have been hit two or three times in recent weeks and as soon as the mailbox is fixed, vandals strike again.

Some victims telling deputies they can't afford the repairs on a fixed income.

"We have vandalism for some of these folks that are elderly, they don't have the funds to replace their mailboxes, so this is a serious matter," said Deputy Gault." It also effects their ability to get their mail which a lot of people rely very heavily on that."

The hardest hit areas are reportedly in the Tasso community off of Mouse Creek Road and Apache Trail.

Investigators say they're still working to piece together the cases that are connected.

"Always report suspicious activity in your neighborhood. Just yesterday a report came in that someone had a car that they weren't familiar with parked in their yard. They contacted us, deputies came out and ran the vehicle identification number and it came back to be stolen so yea... you never know how the smallest thing can make a difference. Please don't hesitate to call," said Deputy Gault.

If you have recently had your mailbox damaged or vandalized, call the Criminal Investigations Division’s Crime Tip Line at 423-728-7336.

