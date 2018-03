Photo courtesy of the Polk Co. Sheriff's Office.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying two women who were caught on camera stealing from a local business.

The incident happened at Flip Flop Burgers in Reliance.

The pair took items from the business and left in a full size pickup truck.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 423-338-4540 or click here to send a message.

