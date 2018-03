Photos provided by the Catoosa Co. Sheriff's Office.

The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with identifying two suspects accused of stealing from a local business.

The Sheriff's Office says the suspects pictured in the photos with this story stole several Kavu purses, Fila running shoes and a HP laptop computer from Plaza Uniforms on Lafayette Road, July 12.

If you know anything about this case, please call Detective Todd Pitts with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at (706)935-2424.

