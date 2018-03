Photo courtesy of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has added a carjacking suspect to its 12 Most Wanted list.

Eighteen-year-old Malachi Billups is wanted for carjacking and criminal conspiracy.

Billups is 5’9 tall and weighs around 178 pounds.

If you have any information about this case, please call the HCSO Fugitive Division at 423-209-7140 or click here to submit a tip.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.