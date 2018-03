Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond and his staff announced that on July 13th one of their retired K-9 deputies passed away.

HCSO says Quanto served for several years before retirement in 2014. He was trained in criminal apprehension, handler protection, tracking, and narcotics detection.

Quanto assisted with federal, state, and local law enforcement with numerous suspect apprehensions as well as countless narcotics seizures which led to successful prosecutions at the federal and state level.

After retirement, Quanto lived with his handler, Detective Mickey Roundtree and his family.