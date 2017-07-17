Union vote at Nissan plant set for Aug. 3 and 4 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Union vote at Nissan plant set for Aug. 3 and 4

Posted: Updated:

JACKSON, MS (AP) - Workers at Nissan Motor Co.'s Mississippi plant will decide on Aug. 3 and 4 whether the United Auto Workers will represent them.

The company and the UAW said Monday that the National Labor Relations Board had set the election date.

Workers who favor the union say collective bargaining would improve pay and working conditions. Nissan management opposes the UAW, saying it would hurt the Canton plant's economic competitiveness.

The union says about 4,000 production and maintenance workers should be eligible to vote.

The UAW has worked for years to build support in Canton. Facing a political climate hostile to organized labor, supporters link unionization to civil rights among the plant's majority African-American workforce. The UAW has never won a union vote at any of the South's foreign-owned auto assembly plants.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.