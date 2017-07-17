HCEM urging residents to stay safe in hot temperatures

With an excessive hot temperatures in the Hamilton County area this week, Hamilton County Emergency Management is urging residents to stay safe. Hot temperatures and high humidity may combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat-related illnesses are possible.

“This weather can be dangerous” said Director Tony Reavley with Hamilton County Emergency Management. “It is important for residents to take care in the heat by increasing their fluid intake and reducing their outdoor activities.” said Reavley.

Hamilton County residents are encouraged to remember these tips for keeping safe in extreme heat: