EPB signs on a major sponsor for Alexa Conference

An annual gathering of developers for Amazon's Alexa devices has signed Chattanooga's EPB as a major sponsor.

The Alexa Conference will take place in January in Chattanooga, and expects to draw hundreds of attendees from around the world.

"EPB has played a central role in Chattanooga's story as a technology-oriented city," said Bradley Metrock, producer of The Alexa Conference. "EPB's partnership with The Alexa Conference demonstrates a continued level of commitment to Chattanooga's evolution."

Sponsoring the Alexa Conference is an opportunity to showcase Chattanooga’s community-wide gig-speed network, according to Hodgen Mainda, who leads community development for EPB Fiber Optics.

“EPB is proud to sponsor the Alexa Conference because we want to help cultivate thought leaders, developers and entrepreneurs who are focused on the rapidly growing voice-enabled technology industry,” Mainda said.

Additionally, The Alexathon, a competition to develop an Alexa skill in a short period of time during The Alexa Conference, will now be branded "The Alexathon, Powered By EPB."



SPORTS FANS | Add the WRCB Sports Alexa Skill to your Echo, Tap or Dot

The Alexa Conference takes place in Chattanooga January 17-20, 2018. More information, such as the speaker lineup and

Registration information and speaker lineup can be found online at www.AlexaConference.com.