A man is critical condition after being it by a vehicle on Highway 153 between McDonald's and the Waffle House, around 3 a.m. Monday morning.

28-year old, Anthony Loga was hit in the middle lane in front of the Waffle House. He is in critical unstable condition at this time.

CPD's Traffic Division are asking for witnesses in this incident to call police immediately at 698-2525. You can remain anonymous.