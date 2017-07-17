Report: 'Walking Dead' stuntman fell head-first on concrete - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Report: 'Walking Dead' stuntman fell head-first on concrete

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

SENOIA, Ga. (AP) - An assistant director told authorities a stuntman fatally injured during production of "The Walking Dead" fell head- and neck-first onto concrete about 22 feet (7 meters) below.

Coweta County coroner Richard Hawk has said 33-year-old John Bernecker was pronounced dead at 6:30 p.m. July 12. Hawk said Bernecker died from injuries suffered in the fall on the hit show's set in Senoia, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

A Coweta County Sheriff's Office report says assistant director Matthew Goodwin said Bernecker intended to fall onto a pad. Goodwin said Bernecker appeared to try to stop the fall by grabbing a railing but fell onto the ground a few inches from the pad.

Actor Austin Amelio told authorities Bernecker said he'd never done a fall from that high and seemed "a little nervous."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.