Six Flags to close Georgia Cyclone at end of July

By WRCB Staff
If you want to ride Six Flags' Georgia Cyclone, you'd better make your plans soon.

The Georgia theme park says the giant wooden roller coaster will go away forever July 30.

The Georgia Cyclone is nearly 100 feet tall and reaches speeds of 50 miles per hour. The classic coaster has given nearly 8.7 million rides since opening in 1990. 

