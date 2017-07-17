Vanderbilt to take over clinics at 14 Walgreens stores

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center will take over retail clinics in more than a dozen Walgreens stores across Middle Tennessee.

The Tennessean reports existing retail clinics at 14 stores will be rebranded as Vanderbilt Health Clinic at Walgreens in November. The clinics will be staffed mostly by nurse practitioners who will work for the medical center. Officials say the change will be more convenient for patients by offering them more locations with better hours and parking.

Retail clinics offer a variety of treatments including vaccines, physicals and basic blood work. They should not be confused with urgent care clinics, which offer more services. Prices for retail clinic services are posted and insurance is not required.

