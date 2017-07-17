Deadline approaching to apply for drought assistance - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Deadline approaching to apply for drought assistance

By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The U.S. Small Business Administration says the deadline is approaching for small businesses in certain Tennessee and Kentucky counties to seek disaster loans stemming from drought that began in October.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 15.

In Tennessee, the loans are available in Anderson, Bedford, Bledsoe, Blount, Campbell, Cannon, Cheatham, Chester, Claiborne, Clay, Cocke, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, Decatur, DeKalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grainger, Greene, Grundy, Hamblen, Hancock, Hardin, Hawkins, Henderson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Jefferson, Knox, Lawrence, Lewis, Lincoln, Loudon, Macon, Marshall, Maury, McMinn, McNairy, Monroe, Montgomery, Moore, Morgan, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putman, Roane, Robertson, Rutherford, Scott, Sequatchie, Sevier, Smith, Stewart, Sullivan, Sumner, Trousdale, Unicoi, Union, Van Buren, Warren, Washington, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson counties.

The loans are available in Allen, Bell, Christian, Clinton, Cumberland, Logan, McCreary, Monroe, Simpson, Todd, Wayne and Whitley counties in Kentucky.

